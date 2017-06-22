FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Brixton Metals to acquire mine from Pan American Silver
June 22, 2017 / 1:10 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Brixton Metals to acquire mine from Pan American Silver

1 Min Read

June 22 (Reuters) - Brixton Metals Corp:

* Brixton Metals to acquire the past-producing hog heaven mine from pan american silver with historical estimate of 47.3 million ounces of silver

* Brixton Metals Corp - agreement provides that Brixton will issue $1 million in common shares of company to pan american on closing of transaction

* Brixton Metals - entered asset purchase and sale agreement with Pan American Silver Corp. to acquire 100 percent interest in hog heaven project Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

