BRIEF-Brixton Metals to acquire mine from Pan American Silver

June 22 (Reuters) - Brixton Metals Corp:

* Brixton Metals to acquire the past-producing hog heaven mine from pan american silver with historical estimate of 47.3 million ounces of silver

* Brixton Metals Corp - agreement provides that Brixton will issue $1 million in common shares of company to pan american on closing of transaction

* Brixton Metals - entered asset purchase and sale agreement with Pan American Silver Corp. to acquire 100 percent interest in hog heaven project Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: