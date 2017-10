Sept 29 (Reuters) - BroadBand Tower Inc

* Says it will acquire 1.3 million shares of JapanCableCast inc. for 1.63 billion yen, and raise voting power in JapanCableCast inc. to 50.4 percent from 14.2 percent

