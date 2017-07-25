FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
22 days ago
BRIEF-Broadcaster CME say revenue to grow faster than costs in coming years
July 25, 2017 / 12:49 PM / 22 days ago

BRIEF-Broadcaster CME say revenue to grow faster than costs in coming years

1 Min Read

July 25 (Reuters) - Central European Media Enterprises Ltd

* says in SEC filing expects revenues to grow at a faster pace than costs in 2017 and for the next few years, leading to continued OIBDA margin expansion

* says in August 2017 we anticipate repaying approximately EUR 50.0 million of the principal outstanding on 2018 euro term loan -filing

* says expects free cash flow to increase significantly in 2017 compared to 2016 -filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Jason Hovet)

