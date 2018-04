April 12 (Reuters) - Broadcom Ltd:

* BROADCOM ANNOUNCES $12 BILLION SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION

* AUTHORIZATION IS EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY UNTIL NOVEMBER 3, 2019, END OF BROADCOM’S FISCAL YEAR 2019

* BROADCOM - MAINTAINING POLICY OF DELIVERING 50 PCT OF TRAILING 12-MONTH FREE CASH FLOW TO SHAREHOLDERS IN FORM OF DIVIDENDS Source text for Eikon: