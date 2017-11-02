FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Broadcom announces intention to redomicile in the U.S.
November 2, 2017 / 4:47 PM / in an hour

BRIEF-Broadcom announces intention to redomicile in the U.S.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Broadcom Ltd:

* Broadcom Limited announces intention to redomicile in the United States

* Intends to initiate redomiciliation process to change parent company of Broadcom corporate group from a Singapore company to a U.S. corporation

* Company’s “‍redomiciliation will occur whether or not there is corporate tax reform in United States”​

* Redomiciliation expected to be effected in a manner intended to be tax-free to company’s equity holders​

* “The ‍final form and timing of the redomiciliation will be affected by any corporate tax reform”​

* “We expect tax reform plan effectively to level playing field for large multinational corporations headquartered in United States”​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

