March 26 (Reuters) - Broadcom Ltd:

* BROADCOM ANNOUNCES SINGAPORE COURT HEARING ON APRIL 2, 2018 TO APPROVE SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT FOR REDOMICILIATION

* BROADCOM LTD - BROADCOM-SINGAPORE HAS MADE AN APPLICATION TO SINGAPORE COURT TO APPROVE SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT

* BROADCOM LTD - SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT REMAINS SUBJECT TO APPROVAL BY HIGH COURT OF REPUBLIC OF SINGAPORE