April 5 (Reuters) - Broadcom Ltd:

* BROADCOM COMPLETES REDOMICILIATION TO THE UNITED STATES

* EXISTING CO-HQ IN SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA WILL BECOME CO’S SOLE HQ AS A U.S. CORPORATION

* BROADCOM INC COMMON STOCK WILL BEGIN TRADING ON APRIL 5 AND COMPANY'S TRADING SYMBOL ON NASDAQ WILL REMAIN UNCHANGED AS "AVGO"