Dec 11 (Reuters) - Broadcom Ltd:

* BROADCOM FILES PRELIMINARY PROXY MATERIALS IN CONNECTION WITH QUALCOMM‘S 2018 ANNUAL MEETING AND FILES HART-SCOTT-RODINO NOTIFICATION REGARDING PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF QUALCOMM

* BROADCOM - FILED PREMERGER NOTIFICATION WITH U.S. DOJ, FTC REGARDING PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF QUALCOMM