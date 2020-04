BRIEF-Broadcom Inc Says Are Experiencing Some Disruption To Parts Of Our Global Supply Chain

April 6 (Reuters) - Broadcom Inc:

* BROADCOM INC - ARE EXPERIENCING SOME DISRUPTION TO PARTS OF OUR GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAIN

* BROADCOM INC - OUR MALAYSIA WAREHOUSE IS CURRENTLY FULLY OPERATIONAL, PURSUANT TO A CRITICAL INDUSTRY EXEMPTION

* BROADCOM- ANY INCREASE IN SEVERITY OF COVID-19 OUTBREAK/GOVERNMENT MEASURES RESTRICTING MOVEMENT IN TAIWAN MAY CAUSE SUBSTANTIAL DISRUPTION TO TSMC’S OPERATIONS

* BROADCOM- TO DATE, IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON DEMAND ENVIRONMENT FOR SOFTWARE PRODUCTS HAS BEEN LIMITED

* BROADCOM- ANY INCREASE IN SEVERITY IN COVID-19 OUTBREAK/GOVERNMENT MEASURES IN FORT COLLINS, COLARADO WOULD ADVERSELY AFFECT WIRELESS BUSINESS

* BROADCOM- DEMAND ENVIRONMENT FOR SEMICONDUCTOR PRODUCTS HAS BEEN CONSISTENT WITH CURRENT EXPECTATIONS DURING Q2 TO DATE