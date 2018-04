BRIEF-Broadcom Inc Sees Q3 2018 Revenue About $5.05 Bln

April 30 (Reuters) - Broadcom Inc:

* BROADCOM INC. AFFIRMS GUIDANCE FOR SECOND QUARTER FISCAL YEAR 2018 AND PROVIDES PRELIMINARY REVENUE GUIDANCE FOR THIRD QUARTER FISCAL YEAR 2018

* BROADCOM INC SEES Q3 2018 REVENUE ABOUT $5.05 BLN

* BROADCOM INC - FOR Q2 OF FISCAL YEAR 2018, COMPANY EXPECTS NON-GAAP NET REVENUE IN RANGE OF $5,000 MLN PLUS OR MINUS $25 MLN

* BROADCOM INC - FOR Q3 OF FISCAL YEAR 2018, COMPANY EXPECTS NON-GAAP NET REVENUE IN RANGE OF $5,050 MLN, PLUS OR MINUS $75 MLN

* BROADCOM - LOOKING AHEAD TO THIRD FISCAL QUARTER, EXPECT CONTINUED STRENGTH IN DEMAND FROM DATACENTERS WHILE WIRELESS REMAINS WEAK

* BROADCOM INC - INCREASING OPEN MARKET BUYBACK ACTIVITIES AS PART OF RECENTLY ANNOUNCED $12 BLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM

* BROADCOM INC Q2 REV VIEW $5.01 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* BROADCOM INC Q3 REV VIEW $5.23 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: