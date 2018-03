BRIEF-Broadcom Limited Announces Q1 Non-Gaap Earnings Per Share $5.12 From Continuing Operations

March 15 (Reuters) - Broadcom Ltd:

* BROADCOM LIMITED ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER FISCAL YEAR 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND INTERIM DIVIDEND

* Q1 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $5.12 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* Q1 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $14.62

* Q1 REVENUE $5.327 BILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $5.32 BILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $5.04 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* ‍CAPITAL EXPENDITURES FOR SECOND FISCAL QUARTER ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $190 MILLION​

* SEES Q2 2018 NON-GAAP NET REVENUE $5,000 MILLION, +/-$75 MILLION

* ‍QUARTERLY INTERIM DIVIDEND OF $1.75 PER SHARE​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Brief@thomsonreuters.com)