BRIEF-Broadcom Makes Offer For Qualcomm Of $82 Per Share

Feb 5 (Reuters) - Broadcom Ltd:

* BROADCOM PRESENTS BEST AND FINAL OFFER FOR QUALCOMM OF $82.00 PER SHARE

* BROADCOM LTD - HAS FULLY NEGOTIATED COMMITTED FINANCING, INCLUDING CONVERTIBLE DEBT FINANCING WITH SILVER LAKE FOR DEAL

* BROADCOM LTD - REVISED OFFER CONSISTING OF $60.00 IN CASH AND REMAINDER IN BROADCOM SHARES

* BROADCOM - INVITE TWO QUALCOMM DIRECTORS, INCLUDING PAUL JACOBS, TO JOIN COMBINED COMPANY‘S BOARD

* BROADCOM LTD - REMAINS “CONFIDENT” PROPOSED TRANSACTION WOULD BE COMPLETED WITHIN APPROXIMATELY 12 MONTHS FOLLOWING SIGNING OF A DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT

* BROADCOM - CO WILLING TO PROVIDE REGULATORY TICKING FEE AND “SIGNIFICANT” REVERSE TERMINATION FEE TO QUALCOMM

* BROADCOM - IMPROVED OFFER PREMISED ON EITHER QUALCOMM ACQUIRING NXP ON CURRENTLY DISCLOSED TERMS OF $110/NXP SHARE OR DEAL BEING TERMINATED

* BROADCOM - IMPROVED OFFER ALSO PREMISED ON QUALCOMM NOT DELAYING OR ADJOURNING ANNUAL MEETING PAST MARCH 6

* BROADCOM - WILL WITHDRAW PROPOSAL IMMEDIATELY AFTER QUALCOMM‘S ANNUAL MEETING UNLESS DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT IS ENTERED

* BROADCOM - MAY ALSO WITHDRAW PROPOSAL IMMEDIATELY AFTER QUALCOMM‘S ANNUAL MEETING UNLESS BROADCOM-NOMINATED SLATE IS ELECTED

* BROADCOM - AS PART OF REVISED OFFER, CO WILLING TO AGREE TO REGULATORY EFFORTS PROVISION "AT LEAST AS FAVORABLE AS ONE QUALCOMM PROVIDED TO NXP"