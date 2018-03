BRIEF-Broadcom Redomiciliation Now Expected To Be Completed By April 3, 2018

March 12 (Reuters) - Broadcom Ltd:

* BROADCOM REDOMICILIATION NOW EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED BY APRIL 3, 2018

* BROADCOM LTD - ‍ACQUISITION OF QUALCOMM REMAINS CONDITIONED ON REDOMICILIATION​

* BROADCOM LTD - ‍BROADCOM IS IN FINAL STAGES OF REDOMICILING TO U.S. AND NOW EXPECTS TO COMPLETE REDOMICILIATION BY APRIL 3, 2018​

* BROADCOM LTD - ‍BROADCOM LOOKS FORWARD TO WORKING DIRECTLY WITH U.S. GOVERNMENT AS A“TRUSTED SUPPLIER, AND CONTINUING QUALCOMM’S EXISTING ENGAGEMENTS”​

* BROADCOM - U.S. NATIONAL SECURITY CONCERNS“NOT A RISK TO CLOSING”, AS CO“NEVER PLANS” TO ACQUIRE QUALCOMM BEFORE IT COMPLETES REDOMICILIATION

* BROADCOM - CO HAS BEEN FULLY TRANSPARENT WITH CFIUS ABOUT REDOMICILIATION PROCESS, BELIEVES IS IN FULL COMPLIANCE WITH MARCH 4 INTERIM ORDER Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: