BRIEF-Broadcom Says Evaluating Options After Qualcomm's Revised Bid For NXP

Feb 20 (Reuters) - Broadcom Ltd:

* BROADCOM IS EVALUATING ITS OPTIONS FOLLOWING QUALCOMM‘S TRANSFER OF VALUE FROM QUALCOMM STOCKHOLDERS TO NXP STOCKHOLDERS

* BY RAISING OFFER FOR NXP TO $127.50/SHARE, QUALCOMM HAS TRANSFERRED $4.10/QUALCOMM SHARE FROM ITS STOCKHOLDERS TO NXP STOCKHOLDERS

* “REVISED PRICE FOR NXP IS WELL BEYOND WHAT QUALCOMM HAS REPEATEDLY CHARACTERIZED AS A ‘FULL AND FAIR’ PRICE”

* THE $4.10/QUALCOMM SHARE TRANSFERRED FROM QUALCOMM TO NXP STOCKHOLDERS REPRESENTS ABOUT $6.2 BILLION OF VALUE