BRIEF-Broadcom Says It Will Maintain Qualcomm's 5G R&D Resources

March 7 (Reuters) - Broadcom Ltd:

* REGARDING ITS OFFER TO BUY QUALCOMM, WILL MAINTAIN RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT RESOURCES QUALCOMM DEVOTES TO 5G

* PLEDGING TO CREATE A NEW $1.5 BILLION FUND TO TRAIN AND EDUCATE ENGINEERS IN U.S.

* WILL ALSO FOCUS RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT SPEND TO QUALCOMM’S 5G TECHNOLOGIES THAT ARE “ESSENTIAL TO THE U.S.”

* SAYS "THERE IS NO TRUTH TO QUALCOMM'S ARGUMENT THAT ITS ANTICOMPETITIVE LICENSING PRACTICES ARE NEEDED TO FUND A ROBUST RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT EFFORT"