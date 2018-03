March 5 (Reuters) - Broadcom Ltd:

* BROADCOM DISAPPOINTED WILL OF QUALCOMM STOCKHOLDERS TO BE DEFERRED

* ‍WAS INFORMED ON SUNDAY NIGHT THAT ON JANUARY 29, QUALCOMM SECRETLY FILED A VOLUNTARY REQUEST WITH CFIUS

* BROADCOM - ‍REQUEST WITH CFIUS TO INITIATE INVESTIGATION, RESULTING IN DELAY OF QUALCOMM’S ANNUAL MEETING 48 HOURS BEFORE IT WAS TO TAKE PLACE​

* ‍REMAINS ON TRACK TO COMPLETE REDOMICILIATION NO LATER THAN MAY 6, 2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: