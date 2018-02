Feb 13 (Reuters) - Broadcom Ltd:

* BROADCOM TO SEEK THE ELECTION OF SIX, RATHER THAN 11, NOMINEES TO THE QUALCOMM BOARD

* BROADCOM - CO‘S SIX NOMINEES ARE SAMIH ELHAGE, DAVID GOLDEN, VERONICA HAGEN, JULIE HILL, JOHN KISPERT AND HARRY YOU

* BROADCOM - ‍URGES QUALCOMM STOCKHOLDERS TO VOTE REVISED BLUE PROXY CARD FOR ALL 6 NOMINEES TO PRESERVE BENEFIT OF CO‘S OFFER FOR QUALCOMM OF $82/SHARE​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: