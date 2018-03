BRIEF-Broadcom Withdraws Offer To Acquire Qualcomm

March 14 (Reuters) - Broadcom Ltd:

* BROADCOM WITHDRAWS OFFER TO ACQUIRE QUALCOMM

* BROADCOM LTD - WILL CONTINUE TO MOVE FORWARD WITH ITS REDOMICILIATION PROCESS

* BROADCOM LTD - HAS WITHDRAWN ITS SLATE OF INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR NOMINEES FOR QUALCOMM’S 2018 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDER​

* BROADCOM LTD - WILL HOLD ITS SPECIAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS AS PLANNED ON MARCH 23, 2018

* BROADCOM LTD - ‍”APPRECIATES” STATEMENT FROM U.S. TREASURY SECRETARY AND CFIUS CHAIR STEVEN MNUCHIN ON MARCH 12​

* BROADCOM LTD - ‍"ALTHOUGH WE ARE DISAPPOINTED WITH THIS OUTCOME, BROADCOM WILL COMPLY WITH ORDER​"