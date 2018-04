BRIEF-Broadfin Capital Reports 7.3 Pct Stake In Biodelivery Sciences

April 10 (Reuters) - BioDelivery Sciences International Inc :

* BROADFIN CAPITAL LLC REPORTS 7.3 PCT STAKE IN BIODELIVERY SCIENCES INTERNATIONAL INC AS OF APRIL 5 - SEC FILING

* PURCHASED BIODELIVERY SCIENCES INTERNATIONAL SHARES BASED ON BELIEF THAT SHARES, WHEN PURCHASED, “WERE UNDERVALUED”

* INTEND TO ENGAGE IN DISCUSSIONS WITH BIODELIVERY SCIENCES INTERNATIONAL REGARDING BOARD STRUCTURE AND COMPOSITION

* WAS INFORMED BIODELIVERY SCIENCES NOMINATING COMMITTEE DECIDED NOT TO PROCEED WITH APPOINTMENT OF STOCKHOLDER REPRESENTATIVE

* IF MUTUALLY AGREEABLE RESOLUTION WITH BIODELIVERY SCIENCES INTERNATIONAL NOT REACHED, RESERVE RIGHTS TO NOMINATE DIRECTOR CANDIDATES