FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 days ago
BRIEF-Broadridge Q4 adjusted earnings per share $1.71
#Trump
#China
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
As Trumpcare languishes, former opioid abusers cling to lifeline
Reuters Investigates
As Trumpcare languishes, former opioid abusers cling to lifeline
Asylum seekers unfazed by delays, uncertainty
Fleeing to Canada
Asylum seekers unfazed by delays, uncertainty
China won't stop N. Korea
Commentary
China won't stop N. Korea
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 10, 2017 / 11:17 AM / 2 days ago

BRIEF-Broadridge Q4 adjusted earnings per share $1.71

1 Min Read

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc

* Broadridge reports fourth quarter and fiscal year 2017 results

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $1.71

* Q4 earnings per share $1.57

* Q4 earnings per share view $1.69 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly ‍total revenues $1,346​ million, up 38 percent

* Sees ‍FY 2018 recurring fee revenue growth of 4-6% and total revenue growth of 2-3%​

* Sees FY 2018 earnings per share growth and adjusted earnings per share growth of 15-19%‍​

* Sees FY 2018 non-gaap free cash flow $400 million - $450 million ​

* FY2017 earnings per share view $3.12, revenue view $4.10 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.