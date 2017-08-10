BRIEF-Broadridge Q4 adjusted earnings per share $1.71

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc
* Broadridge reports fourth quarter and fiscal year 2017 results
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $1.71
* Q4 earnings per share $1.57
* Q4 earnings per share view $1.69 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly total revenues $1,346 million, up 38 percent
* Sees FY 2018 recurring fee revenue growth of 4-6% and total revenue growth of 2-3%
* Sees FY 2018 earnings per share growth and adjusted earnings per share growth of 15-19%
* Sees FY 2018 non-gaap free cash flow $400 million - $450 million
* FY2017 earnings per share view $3.12, revenue view $4.10 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S