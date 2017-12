Dec 19 (Reuters) - Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc :

* BROADRIDGE STRENGTHENS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT DATA SOLUTIONS THROUGH ACQUISITION OF MORNINGSTAR‘S 15(C) BOARD CONSULTING SERVICES

* BROADRIDGE FINANCIAL SOLUTIONS INC - TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED

* BROADRIDGE FINANCIAL SOLUTIONS INC - HAS AGREED TO ACQUIRE MORNINGSTAR'S 15(C) BOARD CONSULTING SERVICES BUSINESS