March 27 (Reuters) - ‍Broadtree Residential:

* HAS OBTAINED $100 MILLION SENIOR SECURED REVOLVING LINE OF CREDIT WITH JPMORGAN CHASE​

* REVOLVER CONTAINS ACCORDION FEATURE THAT ALLOWS FOR FACILITY TO BE EXPANDED UP TO $250 MILLION OF TOTAL BORROWING CAPACITY​

* CREDIT ‍FACILITY ("REVOLVER") CARRIES A TWO-YEAR INITIAL TERM, PLUS A ONE-YEAR EXTENSION OPTION