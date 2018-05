May 4 (Reuters) - Broadwind Energy Inc:

* Q1 LOSS PER SHARE $0.32 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* Q1 2018 REVENUE OF $30 MILLION DOWN FROM $56 MILLION IN Q1 2017

* BOOKED $28.1 MILLION OF NET NEW ORDERS IN Q1 2018, COMPARED TO $40.0 MILLION IN Q1 2017

* AT MARCH 31, 2018, TOTAL BACKLOG WAS $136.3 MILLION, COMPARED TO $138.2 MILLION AT DECEMBER 31, 2017

* INITIATED RESTRUCTURING PLAN FOR ABILENE FABRICATIONS FACILITY AND EXIT OF CNG BUSINESS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: