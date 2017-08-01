FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
14 days ago
BRIEF-Broadwind Energy reports Q2 loss per share $0.05 from cont ops
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Pain for OxyContin maker
OxyContin
Pain for OxyContin maker
Trump's popularity faces test in Alabama's Senate race
Politics
Trump's popularity faces test in Alabama's Senate race
Indian police arrest four after Game of Thrones leak
Reuters Focus
Indian police arrest four after Game of Thrones leak
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 1, 2017 / 11:40 AM / 14 days ago

BRIEF-Broadwind Energy reports Q2 loss per share $0.05 from cont ops

1 Min Read

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Broadwind Energy Inc:

* Q2 loss per share $0.05 from continuing operations

* Q2 earnings per share $0.39 including items

* Broadwind energy inc says q2 2017 revenue of $43 million flat versus. Q2 2016

* Broadwind energy inc says company booked $17.6 million of net new orders in q2 2017

* Broadwind energy inc says at june 30, 2017, total backlog was $155.9 million, compared to a backlog of $218.9 million at june 30, 2016

* Broadwind energy inc says in q3 expect total revenues in $30 million range, and ebitda of approximately $1 million

* Q2 revenue view $43.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.