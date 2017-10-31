FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Broadwind Energy reports Q3 per share loss of $0.15
#Market News
October 31, 2017 / 12:50 PM / in 43 minutes

BRIEF-Broadwind Energy reports Q3 per share loss of $0.15

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Broadwind Energy Inc:

* Q3 loss per share $0.15

* Q3 loss per share $0.14 from continuing operations

* Reported sales of $29.6 million in Q3 2017, compared to $42.6 million in Q3 2016.​

* Expect consolidated revenues in Q4 to be in $20 million range, and to incur an EBITDA loss of $2 million - $3 million​

* Revenues should begin to rebound in early 2018​

* Expect Q1 consolidated revenue of about $30 million and Q2 consolidated revenue to rise above $40 million.​

* At September 30, 2017, total backlog was $143.3 million, compared to a backlog of $204.2 million at September 30, 2016.​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
