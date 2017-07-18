FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
in a month
BRIEF-Brocade Communications agrees to withdraw, re-file joint voluntary notice to CFIUS
#Market News
July 18, 2017 / 12:23 PM / in a month

BRIEF-Brocade Communications agrees to withdraw, re-file joint voluntary notice to CFIUS

1 Min Read

July 18 (Reuters) - Brocade Communications Systems Inc :

* Brocade Communications - ‍on July 17, following discussions with CFIUS, co, Broadcom agreed to withdraw, re-file joint voluntary notice to CFIUS

* Brocade Communications Systems - co, Broadcom will continue to be actively engaged with CFIUS during its review of proposed acquisition - SEC filing

* Brocade - once CFIUS accepts joint voluntary notice, it will commence new 30-day review period, which may be followed by a 45-day investigation period

* Brocade Communications Systems Inc - on July 17, 2017, in accordance with merger agreement, co and LSI elected to extend end date to November 1, 2017

* Brocade Communications Systems Inc - ‍no other provisions of merger were otherwise amended, waived, merger agreement remains in full force and effect​ Source text: (bit.ly/2uv5F8L) Further company coverage:

