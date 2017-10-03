FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Brocade Communications enters into an asset purchase agreement with Extreme Networks
Sections
Featured
New data shows race disparities in Canada's bail system
World
New data shows race disparities in Canada's bail system
Russian tampering of elections is 'warfare': Haley
Russia and U.S. politics
Russian tampering of elections is 'warfare': Haley
WHO edited cancer findings in herbicide review
Special Report
WHO edited cancer findings in herbicide review
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 3, 2017 / 12:28 PM / 16 days ago

BRIEF-Brocade Communications enters into an asset purchase agreement with Extreme Networks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 3 (Reuters) - Brocade Communications Systems Inc

* Brocade Communications Systems - ‍On October 3, entered into an asset purchase agreement with Extreme Networks Inc - SEC filing​

* Brocade Communications Systems Inc - ‍Entered into asset purchase agreement to divest its data center switching, routing and analytics business​

* Brocade Communications Systems -Purchase price payable to extreme networks consists of cash payment of $23 million and deferred payment equal to $20 million Source text:[bit.ly/2xNWmSP] Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.