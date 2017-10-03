BRIEF-Brocade Communications enters into an asset purchase agreement with Extreme Networks

Oct 3 (Reuters) - Brocade Communications Systems Inc

* Brocade Communications Systems - ‍On October 3, entered into an asset purchase agreement with Extreme Networks Inc - SEC filing​

* Brocade Communications Systems Inc - ‍Entered into asset purchase agreement to divest its data center switching, routing and analytics business​

* Brocade Communications Systems -Purchase price payable to extreme networks consists of cash payment of $23 million and deferred payment equal to $20 million Source text:[bit.ly/2xNWmSP] Further company coverage: