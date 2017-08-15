BRIEF-Brocade Communications says the board has approved a workforce reduction plan ‍​

Aug 15 (Reuters) - Brocade Communications Systems Inc

* Brocade Communications Systems Inc - On August 11, 2017, the board of directors of the company approved a workforce reduction plan - SEC filing‍​

* Brocade - Workforce reduction plan impacts about 230 notified employees in the U.S. Who are expected to exit co during Q4 2017

* Brocade - Expects to incur charges of about $23 to $26 million in Q4 2017 for severance, other employee termination costs

* Brocade - Headcount as of August 11, excluding notified employees and employees associated with Q4 software divestitures, was about 4,600 Source text: [bit.ly/2uEYhbP] Further company coverage: