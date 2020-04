April 30 (Reuters) - Broo Ltd:

* WILL CONTINUE ITS OPERATIONS, ALBEIT ON SCALED DOWN BASIS UNTIL COVID-19 RESTRICTIONS ARE RELAXED

* EXPERIENCED DROP IN TRADING ACTIVITY DURING MARCH QUARTER DUE TO EFFECTS OF COVID-19

* CO’S HOSPITALITY FOCUSED BUSINESSES SORRENTO BREWHOUSE & MILDURA PUB CLOSED TEMPORARILY

* FORECASTING LESSER LEVEL OF TRADING CASH FLOW FOR QUARTER ENDING 30 JUNE