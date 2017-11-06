BRIEF-Brookdale announces third quarter 2017 results

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Brookdale Senior Living Inc

* Brookdale announces third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 revenue $1.18 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.16 billion

* Q3 same store sales fell 0.4 percent

* Brookdale Senior Living Inc - sees 2017 adjusted EBITDA, excluding transaction and strategic project costs, to a range of $650 million to $670 million​

* Brookdale Senior Living Inc - sees ‍ adjusted free cash flow for 2017 to a range of $80 million to $100 million​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: