BRIEF-Brookdale Names Lucinda Baier As Chief Executive Officer

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Brookdale Senior Living Inc:

* BROOKDALE CONCLUDES STRATEGIC REVIEW AND ANNOUNCES LEADERSHIP CHANGES

* BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING INC - APPOINTED CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER LUCINDA M. BAIER AS PRESIDENT AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

* BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING INC - ELECTED LEE S. WIELANSKY AS NON-EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN TO SUCCEED EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN DANIEL A. DECKER

* BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING - REJECTED CONDITIONAL INDICATION OF INTEREST TO BUY CO FOR $9/SHARE IN CASH DURING STRATEGIC REVIEW

* BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING - T. ANDREW SMITH WILL STEP DOWN FROM HIS ROLE AS PRESIDENT AND CEO

* BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING - BRYAN RICHARDSON, EVP AND CHIEF ADMINISTRATIVE OFFICER, WILL LEAVE CO

* BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING INC - BAIER WILL CONTINUE TO SERVE AS CO‘S PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL OFFICER WHILE CO CONDUCTS SEARCH FOR REPLACEMENT

* BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING - CO DOES NOT CURRENTLY INTEND TO REPLACE RICHARDSON'S POSITION