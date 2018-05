BRIEF-Brookdale Reports Q1 Net Loss Per Share Of $2.45

May 7 (Reuters) - Brookdale Senior Living Inc:

* BROOKDALE ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2018 RESULTS

* Q1 REVENUE $1.19 BILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $1.15 BILLION

* Q1 SAME STORE SALES FELL 0.6 PERCENT

* QTRLY SAME COMMUNITY REVENUE PER OCCUPIED UNIT (REVPOR) SEQUENTIALLY INCREASED 2.5% FROM Q4 OF 2017

* SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA, EXCLUDING TRANSACTION AND ORGANIZATIONAL RESTRUCTURING COSTS, OF $545 MILLION TO $575 MILLION

* EXPECTS CONSOLIDATED FULL-YEAR 2018 NON-DEVELOPMENT CAPITAL EXPENDITURES TO BE IN A RANGE OF $170 MILLION TO $180 MILLION

* QTRLY NET LOSS PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $2.45 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: