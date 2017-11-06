FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Brookdale Senior Living reports Q3 basic and diluted loss per share of $2.22
#Market News
November 6, 2017 / 11:09 PM / in 2 hours

BRIEF-Brookdale Senior Living reports Q3 basic and diluted loss per share of $2.22

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Brookdale Senior Living Inc:

* Brookdale announces third quarter 2017 results

* Qtrly ‍basic and diluted net loss per share attributable to Brookdale Senior Living common stockholders $2.22​

* Q3 same community RevPAR for senior housing portfolio fell 0.4 percent

* Q3 revenue $1.18 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.16 billion

* Sees 2017 adjusted EBITDA, excluding transaction and strategic project costs, to a range of $650 million to $670 million​

* Sees ‍ adjusted free cash flow for 2017 to a range of $80 million to $100 million​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
