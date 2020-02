Feb 18 (Reuters) - Brookdale Senior Living Inc:

* BROOKDALE ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2019 RESULTS

* QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE $0.49; QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $986.6 MILLION VERSUS $1.07 BILLION

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $-0.23, REVENUE VIEW $1.01 BILLION — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* SEES 2020 ADJUSTED EBITDA $510 - $540 MILLION INCLUDING $100.0M MANAGEMENT TERMINATION FEE

* SAME COMMUNITY Q4 REVENUE INCREASED 2.1% YEAR-OVER-YEAR. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: