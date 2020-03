BRIEF-Brookdale Senior Living Temporarily Suspends Repurchases Under Existing Share Repurchase Authorization

March 17 (Reuters) - Brookdale Senior Living Inc:

* BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING INC - IN MID-MARCH, CO DREW THE FULL AVAILABLE BALANCE ON ITS REVOLVING LINE OF CREDIT - SEC FILING

* BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING INC - HAS ALSO TEMPORARILY SUSPENDED REPURCHASES UNDER ITS EXISTING SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION

* BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING INC - HAS MODIFIED, DELAYED OR CANCELED NUMBER OF ELECTIVE CAPEX PROJECTS FOR TIME BEING

* BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING INC - DETERMINED THAT IT IS APPROPRIATE TO WITHDRAW ITS PREVIOUSLY PROVIDED FULL-YEAR 2020 GUIDANCE AT THIS TIME

* BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING INC - ALSO INCURRED, WILL CONTINUE TO INCUR SIGNIFICANT COSTS TO ADDRESS CORONAVIRUS