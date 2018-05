BRIEF-Brookfield Asset Management Announces Renewal Of Normal Course Issuer Bid

May 18 (Reuters) - Brookfield Asset Management Inc :

* BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT ANNOUNCES RENEWAL OF NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID

* BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT - RECEIVED APPROVAL FOR RENEWAL OF NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID TO PURCHASE UP TO 82.3 MILLION CLASS A LIMITED VOTING SHARES

* BROOKFIELD - PERIOD OF NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID WILL EXTEND FROM MAY 24, 2018 TO MAY 23, 2019, OR EARLIER DATE SHOULD CO COMPLETE PURCHASES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)