Jan 11 (Reuters) - Brookfield Asset Management Inc :

* BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT ANNOUNCES PROPOSED OFFERING OF NOTES

* BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT - COMMENCING PUBLIC OFFERING OF $500 MILLION OF NOTES DUE 2028

* BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT - ALSO COMMENCING PUBLIC OFFERING OF $250 MILLION RE-OPENING OF 4.700% NOTES DUE 2047

* BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT - TERMS OF ADDITIONAL 2047 NOTES WILL BE IDENTICAL TO EXISTING 2047 NOTES