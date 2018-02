Feb 12 (Reuters) - Brookfield Business Partners LP :

* BROOKFIELD BUSINESS PARTNERS REPORTS 2017 YEAR END RESULTS

* BROOKFIELD BUSINESS PARTNERS LP QTRLY NET LOSS PER UNITHOLDER, EXCLUDING INCENTIVE DISTRIBUTION $0.35

* BROOKFIELD BUSINESS PARTNERS LP - QTRLY NET LOSS PER LIMITED PARTNERSHIP UNIT $1.25