BRIEF-Brookfield Business Partners Reports Qtrly Company FFO Per Limited Partnership Unit Of $1.07

May 7 (Reuters) - Brookfield Business Partners LP :

* BROOKFIELD BUSINESS PARTNERS REPORTS 2018 FIRST QUARTER RESULTS

* BROOKFIELD BUSINESS PARTNERS LP QTRLY COMPANY FFO PER LIMITED PARTNERSHIP UNIT $ 1.07

* BROOKFIELD BUSINESS PARTNERS LP QTRLY NET LOSS PER LIMITED PARTNERSHIP UNIT $ 0.53

* BROOKFIELD BUSINESS PARTNERS - FFO IN Q1 BENEFITED FROM OPERATIONAL CHANGES MADE, AS WELL AS CONTRIBUTIONS FROM NEW OPERATIONS ACQUIRED OVER PAST YEAR

* BROOKFIELD BUSINESS PARTNERS - DURING QUARTER, BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY EXERCISED OPTION TO BUY 33% JV INTEREST IN BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY HOMESERVICES

* BROOKFIELD BUSINESS PARTNERS - CO RECEIVED ABOUT $130 MILLION, IN APRIL, IN RELATION TO BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY BUYING STAKE IN JV