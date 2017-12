BRIEF-Brookfield Infrastructure Announces Agreement To Sell Chilean Regulated Transmission Business For $1.3 Billion

Dec 26 (Reuters) - Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Lp :

* BROOKFIELD INFRASTRUCTURE ANNOUNCES AGREEMENT TO SELL CHILEAN REGULATED TRANSMISSION BUSINESS FOR $1.3 BILLION

* BROOKFIELD INFRASTRUCTURE - ‍PROCEEDS FROM SALE OF TRANSELEC WILL BE USED TO FUND BACKLOG OF ORGANIC GROWTH PROJECTS & PIPELINE OF TRANSACTIONS​

* BROOKFIELD INFRASTRUCTURE - ‍SIGNED DEALS TO SELL ABOUT 27.8% INTEREST IN ETC TRANSMISSION HOLDINGS S.L., TO CHINA SOUTHERN POWER GRID INTERNATIONAL​