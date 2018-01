Jan 15 (Reuters) - Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Lp :

* BROOKFIELD INFRASTRUCTURE TO ISSUE $200,000,000 OF PREFERRED UNITS

* BROOKFIELD INFRASTRUCTURE - ‍AGREED TO ISSUE 8 MILLION CUMULATIVE CLASS A PREFERRED LIMITED PARTNERSHIP UNITS, SERIES 9, ON A BOUGHT DEAL BASIS​

* BROOKFIELD INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNERS LP - ‍SERIES 9 PREFERRED UNITS WILL BE ISSUED AT A PRICE OF $25.00 PER UNIT​