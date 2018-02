BRIEF-Brookfield Property Partners Reports Q4 FFO Per Unit $0.41

Feb 8 (Reuters) - Brookfield Property Partners Lp:

* BROOKFIELD PROPERTY PARTNERS REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER & FULL-YEAR 2017 RESULTS

* BROOKFIELD PROPERTY PARTNERS LP QTRLY COMPANY FFO PER UNIT $0.41

* BROOKFIELD PROPERTY PARTNERS LP - BOARD OF DIRECTORS APPROVED AN INCREASE IN THE PARTNERSHIP’S QUARTERLY DISTRIBUTION FROM $0.295 TO $0.315 PER UNIT

* BROOKFIELD PROPERTY - INCREASE IN CO FFO FOR QUARTER, YEAR IS PRIMARILY DUE TO SAME-PROPERTY GROWTH IN OFFICE OPERATIONS AND NET INVESTMENT ACTIVITY

* BROOKFIELD PROPERTY PARTNERS LP - CORE OFFICE OPERATIONS GENERATED COMPANY FFO OF $148 MILLION FOR QUARTER ENDED DEC 31, 2017 VERSUS $182 MILLION LAST YEAR