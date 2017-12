BRIEF-Brookfield Real Estate Services Announces Acquisition Of Franchise Agreements

Dec 8 (Reuters) - Brookfield Real Estate Services Inc :

* BROOKFIELD REAL ESTATE SERVICES INC. ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF FRANCHISE AGREEMENTS

* BROOKFIELD REAL ESTATE SERVICES - TO ACQUIRE FRANCHISE AGREEMENTS REPRESENTING 38 REAL ESTATE OPERATIONS, 563 REALTORS FOR ABOUT $8.8 MILLION

* BROOKFIELD REAL ESTATE SERVICES INC - APPROVED ACQUISITION OF CERTAIN FRANCHISE AGREEMENTS FROM BROOKFIELD REAL ESTATE SERVICES MANAGER LTD

* BROOKFIELD REAL ESTATE SERVICES - FRANCHISE AGREEMENTS ESTIMATED TO GENERATE ANNUAL ROYALTY STREAM OF $1.2 MILLION & WILL BE EFFECTIVE JAN 1, 2018

* BROOKFIELD REAL ESTATE-PAYMENT DUE JAN 1 OF ABOUT $7.0 MILLION, PLUS APPLICABLE HST, TO BE FUNDED THROUGH CASH ON HAND & DRAW DOWN ON CO'S DEBT FACILITIES