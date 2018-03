March 7 (Reuters) - Brookfield Real Estate Services Inc :

* BROOKFIELD REAL ESTATE SERVICES INC. REPORTS ANNUAL RESULTS AND MONTHLY DIVIDEND

* BROOKFIELD REAL ESTATE SERVICES INC - QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.30‍​

* BROOKFIELD REAL ESTATE SERVICES INC - QTRLY CFFO $0.55 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: