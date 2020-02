Feb 11 (Reuters) -

* BROOKFIELD RESIDENTIAL PROPERTIES INC. PRICES OFFERING OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES

* BRPI-CO, BROOKFIELD RESIDENTIAL US LLC PRICED PRIVATE PLACEMENT OFFERING OF $500 MILLION AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2030

* BRPI- NOTES WILL BEAR INTEREST AT A RATE OF 4.875% PER ANNUM AND WILL BE ISSUED AT A PRICE OF 100% OF AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT Source text for Eikon: