BRIEF-Brooks Automation Announces Acquisition Of Tec-Sem Group AG

March 28 (Reuters) - Brooks Automation Inc:

* BROOKS AUTOMATION ANNOUNCES THE ACQUISITION OF TEC-SEM GROUP AG

* BROOKS AUTOMATION INC - TOTAL CASH PURCHASE PRICE OF ACQUISITION WILL BE APPROXIMATELY $16 MILLION

* BROOKS AUTOMATION INC - EXPECTS ACQUISITION WILL BECOME ACCRETIVE TO BROOKS’ NON-GAAP EARNINGS WITHIN CURRENT FISCAL YEAR

* BROOKS AUTOMATION INC - AT ANTICIPATED APRIL CLOSING BROOKS TO ACQUIRE ABOUT 93% OF TEC-SEM’S OUTSTANDING CAPITAL STOCK

* BROOKS AUTOMATION INC - REMAINING MINORITY INTEREST TO BE ACQUIRED IN DUE COURSE UPON COMPLETION OF SUBSEQUENT PROCEDURAL STEPS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: