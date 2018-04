April 24 (Reuters) - Brooks Automation Inc:

* BROOKS AUTOMATION ANNOUNCES THE ACQUISITION OF A CANADIAN BIOREPOSITORY

* BROOKS AUTOMATION INC - TOTAL CASH PURCHASE PRICE OF ACQUISITION WAS APPROXIMATELY US$5 MILLION

* BROOKS AUTOMATION INC - TOTAL CASH PURCHASE PRICE OF ACQUISITION WAS APPROXIMATELY US$5 MILLION

* BROOKS AUTOMATION INC - ACQUIRED BIOSPECIMAN CORPORATION, A CANADIAN PROVIDER OF STORAGE SERVICES FOR BIOLOGICAL SAMPLE MATERIALS