BRIEF-Brooks Macdonald Says Fees For Qtr Affected By Decline In Global Markets

April 16 (Reuters) - Brooks Macdonald Group PLC:

* BROOKS MACDONALD GROUP PLC - FUM AT QUARTER END TOTALLED £12.2 BILLION (31 DECEMBER 2019: £13.1 BILLION).

* BROOKS MACDONALD GROUP PLC - FEES FOR QUARTER ENDED 31 MARCH 2020 WERE AFFECTED BY SHARP DECLINE IN GLOBAL MARKETS CAUSED BY OUTBREAK OF COVID-19

* BROOKS MACDONALD GROUP PLC - NO CURRENT INTENTION TO TAKE ADVANTAGE OF ANY OF GOVERNMENT BACKED LENDING SCHEMES, OR TO FURLOUGH ANY PERMANENT STAFF

* BROOKS MACDONALD GROUP PLC - ONGOING COVID-19 CRISIS WILL INEVITABLY HAVE SOME IMPACT ON CURRENT YEAR OUT-TURN.

* BROOKS MACDONALD GROUP PLC - RECONFIRMS ITS DECISION TO PAY INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 21.0P ON 24 APRIL AS PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED.

* BROOKS MACDONALD GROUP PLC - REMAIN OPTIMISTIC ABOUT MEDIUM TERM OUTLOOK FOR BROOKS MACDONALD.