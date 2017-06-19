FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 19, 2017 / 11:19 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Brown & Brown acquries assets Tricoast Insurance Services

1 Min Read

June 19 (Reuters) - Brown & Brown Inc

* Brown & Brown, Inc. announces the asset acquisition of Tricoast Insurance Services, Llc

* Brown & Brown - Tricoast Insurance assets will become a part of co's unit, operating under direction of Steve Bouker, executive vice president of co's unit

* Brown & Brown - Craig Justice will continue to partner with co's unit to bring specialty catastrophe insurance products, other arrowhead products to agents and insureds Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

